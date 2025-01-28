The Minister of Information, Communications Technology, and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, on Tuesday dismissed reports that veteran politician Dr. Kiiza Besigye is being denied access to visitors, food, and medication in prison.

“What I can confirm is that Dr Kizza Besigye requested the prison authorities to allow him name three members of his family who should be authorized to bring him food and his co-accused did the same and we allowed,” Mr Baryomunsi said.

The Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights recently visited Luzira Prison to assess Dr. Besigye’s living conditions. This followed allegations by MPs, led by the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, and including Francis Mwijukye, Asuman Basalirwa, and Atkins Katusabe, that Dr. Kiiza Besigye’s health appeared frail.

Dr. Besigye and his colleague Obed Lutale were arrested in Nairobi, Kenya last year, and subsequently appeared before the General Court Martial and were charged over security-related concerns.