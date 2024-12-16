The State Minister for Primary Healthcare, Rose Muhanga, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting public health in communities and addressing preventable diseases. She has advocated for the eradication of malaria through research into various vaccines, in addition to the traditional use of mosquito nets.

The Minister emphasized the importance of promoting health and wellness to prevent diseases. She also called for accountability, transparency, and innovation within the health system, including supporting research and capacity building for healthcare workers.

“We are looking at continuing to strengthen the public health, especially addressing emerging challenges in health,” she said.

Muhanga made the remarks at the launch of the Makerere University School of Public Health’s strategic plan for 2025-2030 in Kampala.

Prof. Rhoda Wanyenze highlighted the key aspects of the school’s strategic plan to the media.