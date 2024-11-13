The government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Local Government, is considering extending the mandate of LC1 and LC2 chairpersons for an additional 180 days.

This decision follows the government’s inability to secure the funds necessary to conduct these elections within the previously extended timeframe.

The current 180-day mandate is set to expire in early January 2025.

According to the Electoral Commission, the government required Shs50 billion to carry out these elections. The lack of funds led to a previous extension, which followed amendments to the law passed in parliament after a heated debate nearly two months ago.

Speaking to KFM, the Minister of Local Government, Mr. Raphael Magyezi, stated that following parliamentary approval expected by December 2024, he will issue a statutory instrument to extend the mandate of these local leaders.

