With Christmas just a day away, the number of passengers traveling to villages has increased significantly. This surge has led to crowded bus terminals and taxi parks across Kampala City.

The increased demand has put pressure on the transport industry, leading to fare hikes despite government appeals against them. Authorities argued there was no justification for such increases.

A mini-survey conducted by KFM revealed that transport fares for upcountry routes at most bus terminals and taxi parks in Kampala had risen by Sunday afternoon. Transport operators cited high fuel prices and the lack of return passengers as reasons for the increases.

In response, Minister of State for Transport Fred Byamukama issued a strong warning.

“When we get any bus which has increased fares abnormally, we shall charge them for extorting Ugandans,” the minister told KFM.

He announced a police operation starting Monday to crack down on those charging excessively high fares.