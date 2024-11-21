The Ugandan government is poised to resume the process of amending the Sugar Act 2020, following a consensus with various stakeholders, including sugarcane growers.

A national validation of the regulatory impact assessment for the sugarcane sub-sector was presented on Thursday. The event yielded recommendations from stakeholders, who have agreed on the provisions they wish to see included in the amended Act.

Speaking at the validation, Minister of State for Trade David Bahati explained that the amendment process was temporarily halted due to misunderstandings with stakeholders. Further consultations were subsequently conducted to address these issues.

“We also had some little errors in the formula which we are correcting so that we have all the ingredients that we want put in place,” Bahati said.