Following the death of Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Democratic Party (DP) on Tuesday implored the government to improve healthcare facilities in Ugandan prisons.

Ssegirinya died on January 9, 2025, at Lubaga Hospital, where he was receiving treatment after a long-term illness he developed while in Kitalya Prison.

During the party’s weekly press briefing at its political command center in Kampala, DP’s acting spokesperson, Ismael Kirya, noted that Ssegirinya had repeatedly requested bail, which was denied, despite the prison’s inability to adequately manage his medical condition.

“We want to ask the government of Uganda to improve the health facilities in Uganda’s prisons so that the inmates can get the relevant healthcare that they require. Ssegirinya applied for bail several times but government could not release him because of the nature of the cases he was facing,” Kirya said.

He further urged politicians to distinguish between political activity and moments of grief. This follows the dramatic aftermath of Ssegirinya’s death, which saw two separate venues organized for his funeral services.

Kirya stated that while Ssegirinya’s death could have been a unifying factor for the opposition, it instead fueled further divisions.