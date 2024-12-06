The Muslim Centre for Justice and Law (MCJL) has called on government institutions to establish policies that promote the inclusion and participation of Muslim women in public life and leadership roles.

Speaking at an annual conference hosted by the MCJL at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Thursday, MCJL President Umar Nyanzi highlighted the lack of targeted policies addressing the inclusion of Muslim women in government programs and decision-making roles. He argued that this lack of targeted policies leads to their underrepresentation.

“The presenters have revealed that there is a problem of participation of women and they have called for inclusive policies such as the acceptance of the Muslim women in public space,” he said.

Nyanzi emphasized the need to dismantle structural barriers that hinder women’s active engagement in public spheres. He noted that Muslim women often lack the necessary support to play significant roles in societal development.