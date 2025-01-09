The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs will celebrate the 44th Tarehe Sita anniversary in the Greater Masaka Region on February 6, 2025, under the theme “Celebrating Pan-African Solidarity and the People’s Sacrifice in the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy for Socio-economic Transformation.”

At a consultative meeting with Members of Parliament from the region at the Defence Headquarters in Mbuya, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Oboth-Oboth expressed gratitude to the people of Masaka for their strategic partnership with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Oboth explained that Tarehe Sita, which commemorates the National Resistance Army’s (NRA) liberation struggle launched on February 6, 1981, is a unique celebration that allows the government and the UPDF to give back to the community.

He added that various activities will be held in the districts of Bukomansimbi, Kalangala, Kalungu, Kyotera, Lwengo, Lyantonde, Masaka, Masaka City, Rakai, and Sembabule, culminating in Kyotera District on February 6, 2025.

“This celebration is usually rotational, we were in Busoga for the last celebration,” he said.

Theodore Ssekikubo, Member of Parliament for Lwemiyaga County, commended the UPDF’s pre-celebration activities in the region, which include constructing school buildings, providing free medical services, and cleaning towns.