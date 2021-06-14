By Tonny Abet

The ministry of health is calling for increased vigilance among members of the public as the Covid-19 continues to spread like a wildfire across the country.

Statistics from the ministry of health indicate that up to 69% of the new 15,248 Covid-19 cases detected countrywide were reported in the last 10days alone.

Figures by the ministry recorded between June 3rd and 12th indicate that 10,491 cases were reported compared to May 24th –June 2nd when only 4,757 cases were reported

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the country now is 60,250 with a total of 65 deaths registered across the country in the last 20 days.

Dr Moses Muwanga, the director of Entebbe Grade B Hospital, one of the major Covid-19 treatment centres in the country says the facility is full to capacity.

“We have around 130 Covid-19 patients at the hospital. The beds are full. We have a mixture of young and old people who are very sick”, he said without giving more details.

According to the ministry of health, 788 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted to hospitals.