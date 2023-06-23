A new study conducted by Makerere University School of Public Health found that 30% of Ugandans aged 60 years and above suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is a degenerative condition that causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die.

Presenting the findings, Noeline Nakasujja, an Associate Professor at the Makerere College of Health Sciences said the research was carried out in Wakiso district particularly Nansana and Busukuma town councils targeting 500 older persons.

Three out of ten people were found battling the disease. She says this genetic disease is treatable if detected early.

In Uganda, older persons constitute about 1.5 million, accounting for 4.6% of the total population which is expected to double in the next 30 years.