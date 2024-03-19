The Ministry of Health is concerned that up to 50% of the new leprosy cases registered in the country are in the West Nile region.

The Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Charles Olaro says currently, six districts including Yumbe, Nebbi, Adjumani, and Zombo are contributing to the disease burden in the country.

Three decades ago, Uganda achieved the target of eliminating leprosy as a public health problem, but over the past five years, the country has seen a reverse of this progress.

He says that between 2017 and 2022, the country registered an increase in the number of leprosy cases, growing by nearly threefold from 121 to 518, 13% of these being children.

Leprosy is an infection caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae, spread by long-term contact with an infected person.