By Moses Ndhaye

Health experts say the number of children diagnosed with cancer-related illnesses in Uganda is still very low as compared to the number of children who are believed to be grappling with the disease among the community.

According to Dr. Fadhil Geriga, a Consultant Pedestrian says about 2000 children are believed to be living with the disease, but only 30% of children get to the hospital to seek treatment.

Dr. Fadhil made the remarks at a childhood cancer Awareness Month zoom meeting organized by the Uganda noncommunicable disease alliance. He says parents fail to test early for cancer among their children and also the high cost of treatment of cancer among children coupled with the challenge of social-cultural beliefs among the community has hindered the provision of cancer treatment among children.

He underscored the need for increased sensitization and mobilization in Uganda to fight against cancer among children.