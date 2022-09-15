The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that the end of the pandemic is now in sight.

Addressing journalists in Geneva, the UN health agency’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom said last week’s number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.

It is from this that he said “We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We’re not there yet, but the end is in sight.”

Tedros says more efforts are still needed arguing that much as the world is in a winning position to end Covid-19, now is the time to run harder and make sure we cross the line and reap the rewards of all our hard work.

According to Tedros, there is still a risk of more variants, deaths, disruption and uncertainty adding that now is the time to “seize this opportunity.”

He has meanwhile made an urgent call for governments to take a hard look at their policies and strengthen them for Covid-19 and future pathogens with pandemic potential.