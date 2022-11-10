By Mike Sebalu

Health activists have implored all stakeholders within the health sector to join hands with government as they administer health camps across communities in a bid to bring health services closer to the people especially those living in slum areas.

According to Mable Kukunda Musinguzi from Uganda National Health Consumers Organisation (UNHCO), there is need to integrate health services to have every group of people targeted at ago.

She says the uptake of some health programs in communities is still low, attributing it to challenges with accessibility despite the willingness to take on these programs.

“We have brought different services because as a country now what we need is integration of all these services. Currently, the vaccination against Covid-19 is unacceptably low, especially in upcountry areas yet some vaccines are expiring,” Kukunda said.

Kukunda was speaking from Kataba village in Kabalagala – Makindye division where a health camp focusing on mobilising vaccination against Covid-19, HIV/AIDS, and family planning services among others was held.

“We have a health camp here and our focus is on mobilising people to vaccinate against Covid-19. We have other services like HIV/AIDS and Family planning services among others, all this we bring closer the health services to the community,” she added