By Mike Sebalu

Patient rights activists have advised the government to consider making it compulsory for all Ugandans to undergo health check-ups with a view of establishing their health status in time for easy management.

On Thursday, September 29, health experts warned of increasing cases of heart-related death cases, with majority causes being preventable through simple techniques like physical fitness.

Speaking to KFM, Uganda National Health Consumer Organization Head of Knowledge Management at Uganda National Health Users/Consumers Organization, Moses Kirigwajjo, said this will save government’s huge sums of money being spent on treatment of Ugandans from preventable illnesses.

He added that the move will also stimulate production and contribute to the country’s economy since many people will be in position to save money that would be spent on treatment.