By Benjamin Jumbe

The albinism movement in Uganda is calling for reasonable accommodation in the country’s education system.

This comes as concerns are raised over continued stigma against people living with albinism and especially children, which has forced many to abandon school

The executive director of the Albinism Umbrella Olive Namutebi says instead of thinking of giving children with albinism a special school, they should be accommodated in schools with other children.

She says this is important to help them grow up and socialize with others normally, however calling for understanding from the teachers of their special needs and conditions.