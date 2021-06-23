By Lukeman Mutesasira

Eight other members of the Uganda Olympics team are to be quarantined in Japan until July 3rd after boxing head coach Patrick Lihinda tested positive for Covid-19.

The coach was isolated in a Japanese designated facility with the rest of the team allowed to leave for the training base in Izumisano.

However, the other eight members will stay inside the hotel until July 3rd since they had close contact with the person who tested positive.

The 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 23rd to August 12th 2021 in Tokyo Japan.