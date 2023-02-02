The Central region of Uganda has been ranked as the top area with the most people suffering from cancer-related diseases as compared to other regions in the country.

The executive director of the Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr. Jackson Orem says the Central region is followed by the Northern region and Western respectively.

According to Orem, the central region is having the most cancer patients because the cancer institutions which are being diagnosed with cancer are found in this region.

“We recently took a survey to look at the different regions of Uganda to ascertain the incidence as well as prevalence of cancer in the country. The common cancers in the regions of this country and the highest is actually in the Central region,” Orem said.

Dr. Orem made the remarks while officiating at the opening of a two-day cancer awareness conference sponsored by the Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, and the Ministry of Health among others.

He says the top cancers dominating include; cervical cancer which is affecting women followed by apoptosis sarcoma.