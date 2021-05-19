By Xinhua

A new vaccination study conducted by Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University has found that China’s Sinovac vaccine has extremely high efficacy in boosting immune responses against COVID-19, according to media reports.

The study run by the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology of the Faculty of Medicine at the university showed that 99.49 percent of the recipients had developed antibody responses four weeks after their second shots, the Bangkok Post said on Sunday, quoting the study results.

Three weeks after the first shot, around 66 percent of the recipients had developed immune responses, the report added.The number of antibodies against the coronavirus were measured with Roche Elecsys Electrochemiluminescence Immunoassay, a qualitative detection of total antibodies developed against the virus in people’s blood samples before and after the vaccination period, said the research group. The tests were conducted before injections, three weeks after the first shot and four weeks after the second injection.