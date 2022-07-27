By Andrew Bagala

Teachers under their umbrella association, Uganda National Teachers Union (Unatu), yesterday reacted with consternation to news that payment of the July salaries for civil servants will delay.

Teachers constitute majority employees on government payroll, and Mr Filbert Baguma, the Unatu secretary general, said news that public servants would be paid earliest August 5, was unwelcome.

