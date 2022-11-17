The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that three candidate Ebola vaccines will be shipped to the country next week for trials.

Ever since Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak on September 20, cases have spread to 9 districts across the country and has claimed 55 lives, with 22 more believed to have died before their samples were tested.

Speaking from the G20 summit in Indonesia, the WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom said a WHO committee of external experts has evaluated candidate vaccines and determined “all three should be included in the planned trial in Uganda”.

According to WHO, candidate vaccines include those under development by the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India, Sabin Vaccine Institute, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, and Merck & Co Inc.