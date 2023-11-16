Corporate companies have called for more interventions to fight non-communicable diseases in the country.

Uganda is one of many countries burdened by Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in Africa.

Reports from the Ministry of Health indicate that NCDs, affecting Ugandans include cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, mental health conditions, and substance abuse conditions.

The chief executive officer for Jubilee Health Insurance, Mr Dan Musiime says the community should be sensitized to promote aspects that emphasize healthy living, such as guidance on nutrition, and exercise among others.

He made the remarks while officiating at the launch of a platform code-named Maisha FITI application which has been created by the company to help communities seek treatment and preventive measures for non-communicable diseases.

“We believe in the power of innovation and through the app, we empower you with knowledge to take charge of your health. We understand that the journey to wellness is unique and we want to create a community where experiences and challenges can be shared amongst that community,” Musiime said.

In Uganda, nearly one in four adults die from non-communicable diseases before the age of 70. Additionally, NCDs are estimated to kill around 100,000