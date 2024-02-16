By JOVITA KYARISIIMA | Monitor

Leaders in lbanda District have expressed worry over the rising number of youth living with HIV/Aids abandoning their medication.

The district health officer (DHO), Dr Julius Bamwine, says the drug adherence rate among the youth reduced from 7 percent in 2022 to 5 percent in 2023.

Dr Bamwine said the trend is increasing the spread of HIV/Aids among the urban communities in the district.

“The rate of spread of HIV is increasing among adolescents in urban areas such as Igorora Town Council, Ibanda Town, and Ishongororo Town Council, for rural areas it is slightly lower,” he said. Read more