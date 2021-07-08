By Anthony Wesaka and Juliet Nalwooga

The High Court in Kampala has issued orders, compelling government to regulate the skyrocketing medical fees currently charged for treating and managing Covid-19 patients.

This followed a consent agreement between government representatives and Mr Moses Mulumba, the Executive Director of a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD)- that had petitioned court over the exorbitant medical fees.

“By consent, this application is therefore determined on the following terms; an order is hereby issued against the respondents to intervene by making regulations on fees chargeable by hospitals on management and treatment of persons suffering from Covid-19,” ruled Justice Phillip Odoki.

“Secondly, an order is issued compelling the second respondent (Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council) to make recommendations to the ministry of health on reasonable fees for persons seeking and accessing Covid-19 treatment from hospitals. Each party to bear its own costs,” he further ruled.

