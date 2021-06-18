By Ivan Ssenabulya

Suicide has remained the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming more lives each year than HIV, malaria, breast cancer, war, and homicide.

This is contained in research findings published by the World Health Organization.

The findings show that more than 700,000 people, or one-in-100, died by suicide in 2019, with an appeal to countries to reduce the rate no later than 2030.

WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attributes the growing suicide cases to job loss, financial stress, and social isolation, factors triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among young people aged 15-29, suicide was the fourth leading cause of death after road injury, tuberculosis, and interpersonal violence.

While rates vary between countries, regions, and gender, more than twice killed themselves, than women.

The rates are generally greater in high-income countries, while the highest suicide rates for women were found in lower-middle-income countries.

The report recommends that access to means of suicide be limited, fostering socio-emotional life skills in adolescents and that the media is continuously educated on responsible suicide reporting.