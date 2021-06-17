BY Damali Mukhaye

Medical experts have cautioned Ugandans against taking medication being given to covid-19 patients without testing for the virus.

Dr David Nahamya, the secretary to the National Drug Authority Secretary says this has been noted in families where one person has tested positive for covid-19 and the rest of the members sign up for covid-19 medicine without first testing.

He says some people with covid-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough and flu have started taking medicine bought across the counter, from various pharmacies.

The commonly used medicine by the population who have not tested for covid-19 include Zinc, Panadol, Vitamin C and Azithromycin.

Dr. Nahamya, says people should go slow on taking covid-19 medication without diagnosis since the effect of taking wrong medication for a wrong illness are enormous including drug resistance.

Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the Deputy Director of Mulago Referral Hospital said that the Ministry of Health has released guidelines for the treatment of covid-19 which must be followed.