By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister of State for Primary Healthcare, Joyce Moriku Kaducu has assured the country that the government is handling the Covid-19 outbreak in St. Mary’s Hospital, Lacor.

She said that a response team from the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation has been sent to respond to the situation.

Moriku says the country is faced with a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak adding that on Wednesday out of the 54 positive cases recorded, Gulu alone registered 42.



Moriku said that following the outbreak in Lacor, the government is now putting interventions in all nursing and secondary schools to mitigate further spread of the virus.

Moriku’s reassurance follows a matter of national importance raised by Gulu Municipality MP, Lyandro Komaketch who warned that if the situation is not contained, the virus will spread in the whole Northern region.

Lyandro said 30 per cent of the students in St. Mary’s Lacor training hospital have tested positive to the COVID-19.