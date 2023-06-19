The head of public health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze has announced an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Kyabayinze says the test positivity rate has risen to 3.5% signalling an upward trend. He has urged health workers and persons aged 50+ years to go for booster doses.

The development comes at a time the president last evening announced he had tested negative for Covid-19 after battling with the disease for 11 days.

“I want to call upon all Ugandans that Covid is still with us and we see that the test positivity rate is now rising to 3.5%. I want to ask all those who have an opportunity especially the people above 50 years to go and get their booster doses,” Kyabayinze said.

Uganda announced an end to Covid-19 last year.

The viral disease killed over 3,000 Ugandans and infected over 170,000 people.