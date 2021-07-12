By Franklin Draku Owners of private health facilities have expressed concern on how the government will regulate the prices they charge on Covid-19 patients following a court ruling last week.

The High Court in Kampala ruled that the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, and the Attorney General must make regulations for reasonable fees payable to hospitals for management and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The court also ordered the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC) to make recommendations to the Minister of Health regarding the fees.

Mr Moses Mulumba, the head of the Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development, a health advocacy organisation, had petitioned the court in Kampala on June 28, seeking intervention.

Ms Grace Kiwanuka, the executive director Uganda Healthcare Federation, yesterday told Daily Monitor that they are waiting for the ministry to guide them on how it will be implemented.

Ms Kiwanuka said private health facilities are currently struggling with high costs of operation and wondered how all will be factored in to come up with “reasonable charges.”

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/covid-charges-private-health-facilities-wait-for-govt-action-3470108