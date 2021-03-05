By Ritah Kemigisa

The initial batch of 864,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the country today, March 5th 2021.

According to the health ministry , they expect the vaccines to arrive in the country at around 2:55 PM.

Uganda expected to start vaccination against COVID-19 on 10 March 2021.

The health ministry has since maintained that the vaccine exercise will be free of charge in a phased manner starting with the most at risk groups including the elderly, persons with underlying health conditions, health workers, security and media personnel.

Only persons aged between 18 and 50 years will be vaccinated.

Governments around the world have approved the vaccines and encouraged their citizens to get vaccinated.

So far, more than 50 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.