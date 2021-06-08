By Tonny Abet

The government has said it is increasing efforts to bring in more vaccine doses as the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine, which it received in March, gets finished by the end of this week.

This comes at a time when there is increased demand for the vaccines across the country as Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rise. Many vaccine recipients are also due for the second round.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the country’s head of immunisation programme, last Thursday said some districts such as Mbale have already depleted their stock.

“As the vaccines get exhausted, we are going to start communicating to leaders to demobilise people until we get the next consignment. When we started the vaccination exercise, we could vaccinate a total of 45,000 people per week,” Dr Driwale said.

He added: “But last week, our report was showing that we had 78,000 people vaccinated. This was a jump of about 100 per cent. For this week (last week), we have seen 143,000 people vaccinated. In the coming week (this week), we are going to see more than 200,000 people vaccinated per week.”

