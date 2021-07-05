By Tonny Abet Mbarara University management has said it will block Jena Herbals Uganda Limited, the manufacturer of Covidex, a drug said to treat Covid-19, from taking ownership and benefit from the product.

This comes a few days after National Drug Authority (NDA) approved Covidex for public use and allowed Jena Herbals Uganda Limited to do mass production.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Dr Warren Naamara, the chairman of Mbarara University of Science and Technology Council, said they would not lose ownership of the product.

He, however, said the university is open to sharing the ownership of Covidex with Prof Patrick Ogwang, the owner of Jena Herbals Uganda Limited and creator of Covidex.

“The Intellectual Property Right is co-owned by the principal investigator (product developer) and the institution in which they work. [Prof] Ogwang should be supported to do a smart clinical trial and if there is an observation of [serious side] effects, the medicine should be stopped all the way,” Dr Naamara said yesterday.

