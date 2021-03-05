By Moses Ndhaye

Civil society organizations have dragged the government to court challenging the decision to make a national identity card as a requirement for its citizens to access the COVID -19 Vaccine.

The groups including the initiative for social and economic rights together with the unwanted witness says, the decision is bound to exclude many people from accessing the vaccine.

The program manager at the initiative for social and economic rights Allana Kembabazi says they are seeking court to intervene and make the decision null and void.

She says the vaccine is the quickest way of combating the disease and therefore, putting in place such requirements for the citizens is derailing the country’s efforts to reduce the spread of the disease.

Uganda has ordered 18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca.