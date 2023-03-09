By Kevin Githuku

People living with Diabetes have been advised to embrace dietary remedies in order to have fair control of sugar levels in their body system amid reports of an acute shortage of drugs.

This comes at a time when health facilities are facing stock-outs for diabetic drugs in the country.

Speaking to KFM, Regina Nantegge, a dietitian from AAR Health Care stressed the importance of having a proper meal plan.

She added that even those not suffering from the disease should equally watch their diets with a proper health nutrition plan to keep the disease away.