By Ritah Kemigisa

The president of the Uganda Medical Association Dr Samuel Oledo says a decision on whether or not to call off the strike will be made during their extraordinary general assembly that sits tomorrow.

He says resolutions from the meeting will be communicated to the public on Sunday.

Today marks 12 days of the doctor’s strike who are demanding the increment of salaries, better working conditions, and compensation for doctors who succumbed to covid19 while in line of duty among others.

According to Dr Oledo, they have had several engagements with different stakeholders and so far they have agreed on a number of things including;

That Shs 2 billion of the shs 4 billion presidential pledge to their Sacco is effected in two weeks and the remaining 2 billion is to be effected before March 2022.

He adds that a resolution has been made to award statehouse scholarship for one or two children of the doctors who died due to Covid 19.

He adds that the Public service ministry has also been asked to include a budget framework for the over 2,000 unemployed doctors in the 2022/2023 financial year budget.