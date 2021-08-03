By Ritah Kemigisa

Part of the over 586,000 doses of covid-19 vaccines Uganda received over the weekend are due to expire.

The consignment consisted of 286,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 300,000 doses of Sinovac from China but the former (AstraZeneca) will expire in September.

This means that the government has just this month to ensure the doses due to expire are distributed.

The ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says they are to resume vaccination later this week after the National medical stores have completed distributing the vaccines to various districts.

Ainebyona meanwhile says the target group will be people who are due to receive their second jabs of AstraZeneca.

He adds that the ministry is yet to decide on who will take the Sinovac jabs.

About 232,000 Ugandans are fully vaccinated while over 900,000 have received their first jab.

This is still below the government target of vaccinating 22 million.