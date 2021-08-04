By Prossy Kisakye

The Opposition Democratic Party has threatened to come up with a ‘’Name and Shame’’ campaign if the government fails to give accountability of covid-19 funds.

Several stakeholders have accused the government of mishandling covid19 funds including money gotten from donations to the national taskforce.

The DP party spokesperson of DP, Okoler Opio is asking the government to investigate its officials involved in mismanagement of covid-19 funds and punish them accordingly.

He warns that failure to do so, they will rally Ugandans to actively demand for the necessary accountability.

Of latest, there is a group which according to the Ministry of health has been politically organised to demand the resignation of the permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine over the same.