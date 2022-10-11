The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Aceng is this afternoon set to discharge health workers who recovered from the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) at Entebbe isolation facility.

The health workers have been receiving treatment at the Joint Mobile Emerging Disease Intervention Clinical Capacity (JMEDICC) facility at Fort Portal regional hospital.

According to Dr. Alex Adaku, the hospital director, the isolation centre in Entebbe received five health workers from Fort Portal but only four will be discharged today. One of them will remain admitted at the facility.

According to the health ministry, the latest Ebola outbreak has so far claimed 17 lives, with 48 cumulative cases and 14 recoveries recorded.

The statistics further indicate that health worker confirmed infections stand at 9.