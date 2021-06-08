By Paul Adude

The director of Entebbe Referral Hospital Dr Moses Muwanga has said the facility has been closed to inpatients due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 patients that are being admitted to the hospital.

“There is an increase in the number of Covid 19 patients both in the community and those we screen at the Airport. In order to create space, we decided to close the inpatient services to handle referrals from all other hospitals. All other outpatient services like Opd, chronic care and screening for covid patients among others will continue,” he said.

Mr Muwanga made the remarks while addressing journalists after a meeting with the hospital staff to prepare them for the new hospital operations which is going to cater for intensive Covid -19 patients on Monday.

“We will not be able to admit inpatients, the inpatients’ section has been closed to cater for all covid patients, we have been turning off referrals due to limited space which we had initially reserved and was not enough to cater for all referrals,” he said.

Last year, the hospital was closed to the general public in April during the first wave to cater for Covid 19 patients until March this year when it was reopened back to the general public.

“The main challenge we have faced is that our pregnant mothers have started contracting Covid 19, we have to open those services in order to treat women who have contracted Covid, take care of them and help them deliver safely in the hospital,” he said

Mr Muwanga said community members will be referred to other nearby health centres during this period.