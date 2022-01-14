By Ivan Ssenabulya

The federal government of Ethiopia has asked World Health Organization to investigate its chief Tedros Adhanom.

The WHO boss is accused of “harmful misinformation” and “misconduct” and backing rebels in his native Tigray region.

He recently made a strong statement that “hell” is in Tigray, accusing the government of blocking medical supplies and other life-saving aid.

Ethiopia’s mission to the United Nations has now protested Tedros’s remarks and asked him to recuse himself from all matters in Ethiopia that his comments threatened the World Health Organization’s integrity.

They want him investigated for supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a rebel group in a 14-months war with the government.

The WHO boss has rejected the allegations, insisting he was “on the side of peace”.