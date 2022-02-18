BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Education experts have asked the Education Policy Review Commission to address the issue of education access most especially the Pre-primary education which is lacking in rural areas.

The Ministry of Education formed the Education Policy review Commission composed of 12 experts who are currently seeking proposals and views from the public to form the new Education White paper, 2022 to replace the one that was formulated in 1992.

The Director of the Centre for teaching and learning support at Makerere University, Dr David Kabugo says that most learners, especially in rural areas, do not have access to pre-primary education (nursery), because all Universal primary schools do not have nursery schools.

He said that those in urban areas where investors are more interested are very expensive because they are under the private sector.

He says that the government should ensure that each primary school has a nursery class because this stage is crucial in the learning outcomes of children.

Kabugo also asked the Commission to push for compulsory Teacher’s Continuous Professional Development every after two years, enabling teachers to stay up to date with the emerging technology and way of teaching.