By Ivan Ssenabulya

Experts have cited the possible leading causes of infertility in women.

Dr Denis Kimpi, a radiologist at Prime Medicare Clinic says that severe and prolonged menstruation is one of the causes of infertility among young children.

He tips young women to always seek medical advice from experts and embrace scans, to ascertain the state of their organs.

Dr Kimpi was at Club Obligato in the just concluded Maama Wange Health camp, yesterday.