By Prossy Kisakye

Eye health specialists have warned the public against spending very long hours indoors saying at most time this leads to developing eye problems.

Speaking at the launch of the free eye check campaign that will last for a year, Dr. Ndiyo Mercy, an eye specialist at Lapaire eye clinic sights the increasing number of children with optical problems attributing to the growing habit of keeping children indoors for long hours by parents and guardians.

“The habit of staying in door for long makes it hard for children and the grown-ups to adapt to heavy light rays when they expose their eyes to danger,” she said.

The Ministry of health estimates that over 1.2 million people are visually impaired through short sightedness whereas 250,000 of the population are totally blind and that Uganda is one of the countries in the world most affected by visual impairments.