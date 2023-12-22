Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) said around 30 million condoms would be supplied during the festive season to all the 14,000 hotspots across the country where risky sexual activity happens.

The Commission, which is also advising the population, especially young people to abstain from sex, said those who cannot control themselves shouldn’t take chances.

Dr Daniel Byamukama, the head of HIV prevention at UAC, yesterday told journalists in Kampala that 52,000 new HIV infections were registered last year, a number he said is too high given the country’s ambition of ending Aids by 2030.

Details via Monitor