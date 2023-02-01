The National Medical Stores (NMS) has attributed the current drug stockouts being experienced among major health facilities to financial constraints.

Speaking to KFM, the NMS public relations officer, Sheila Nduhukire said the delayed release of funds from the Finance ministry is causing interruptions in the distribution of essential medicines.

She has however assured that despite suffering financial constraints, the issue will soon be resolved since the health and finance ministries have been notified.

Clearly, not soon enough for health centers IIs and IIIs in Masindi where officials revealed that they have missed out on two cycles.

“We acknowledge the delay in the distribution of medicines which has largely been as a result of lack of timely payment of funds for distribution of these medicines. NMS has like all other agencies been faced with financial challenges especially this financial year, however, these issues have been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health and we are confident that they will be resolved soon so that we can deliver the medicine as we have always done before,”

According to WHO, in 2018 two billion people had no access to basic medicines, causing a cascade of preventable misery and suffering which disproportionately affect low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

In 2021, NMS revealed plans to digitally track all patients who receive drugs and other essential supplies at public health facilities by 2024.

Recently, the National Medical Stores asked for extra funding of Shs298 billion to offset the projected funding gaps arising from the declining donor funding.