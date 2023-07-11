Genetics experts have lauded the government for streamlining deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing procedures in the country.

This follows what has been widely perceived as a DNA paternity testing crisis in the country.

According to health minister Dr Ruth Acheng, this made the public question the validity and integrity of DNA paternity testing results, credibility of the persons and laboratories conducting the tests.

This prompted the Ministry of Health to name MBN and the Government Analytical Laboratory as the only accredited facilities allowed to do DNA testing in the country.

Dr. Misaki Wayengera, a geneticist says the move is long overdue because DNA information is sensitive and needs to be protected.

“What is special about DNA testing emanates from the sensitivity of the information that results from the testing and it is important that we ensure that checks and balances are put in place so that the results that come out are valid, also we avoid situations where these results are either fabricated or false results are presented,” Wayengera said.