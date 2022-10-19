Global leaders have confirmed $2.6 billion in funding to End polio. The commitment has been made at the ongoing World Health Summit in Berlin Germany.

The funding will support global efforts to overcome the final hurdles to Polio eradication, vaccinate 370 million children annually over the next five years, and continue disease surveillance across 50 countries.

Speaking at the pledging movement, Germany Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze noted that no place is safe until Polio has been eradicated everywhere thus pledging 72 million Euros towards the global fight.

He adds that as long as the virus still exists somewhere in the world, it can spread.

On her part, Catherine Russel, the UNICEF executive director underscored the need for a Polio-free world with more investment in immunization and health systems.

The pledging moment in Berlin marked the first major opportunity to pledge support towards the $4.8 billion needed to fully implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s, 2022-2026 Strategy.