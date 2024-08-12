As Uganda commemorates International Youth Day, there is a growing call for the government and all stakeholders to create an environment where young people can easily access health information through digital technologies.

Diana Tibesigwa, the Regional Advocacy and Policy Manager for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, made the appeal during an interview with KFM. She emphasized that for young people to fully embrace technology in HIV healthcare treatment, prevention, and advocacy, the government must ensure affordable access to digital tools and the internet, even in the most remote areas of the country.

“It is not enough to integrate digital technologies in the learning process if the cost of internet and digital tools such as mobile phones and computers is still prohibitive for the young people,” she noted.

She also highlighted the importance of data security, urging the government to effectively enforce the Data Protection law to safeguard online privacy and avoid the stigma associated with sensitive HIV information.

Tibesigwa believes that a focus on digital health technologies will significantly enhance efforts to reach more young people with essential information and services related to HIV prevention and treatment.

As part of the commemorative events to mark the youth day this year, the American Center Kampala has partnered with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation to organize a dialogue featuring a panel of experts to discuss the role of digital technologies and strategies in improving HIV prevention and care for young people.

International Youth Day is being observed under the theme: “From clicks to progress: youth digital pathways for sustainable development.”