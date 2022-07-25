By Tony Abet

Government scientists have started testing for monkeypox virus internally to increase vigilance and prevention against the disease.

This comes on the backdrop of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaration that the outbreak of monkeypox is a public health emergency of international concern.

Previously, Uganda was sending samples to South Africa for monkeypox testing because of the lack of reagents.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor yesterday, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, dispelled fears that there could be another lockdown or mandatory vaccination against the disease.

Mr Ainebyoona said the WHO declaration means Ugandans should become more vigilant.