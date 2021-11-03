By Benjamin Jumbe

Ministry of Health has made a review in the mandatory covid 19 testing guidelines for incoming travelers at Entebbe international airport

This follows concerns raised over the long queues at the airport and delays in the release of test results for travelers arriving in the country since the mandatory testing took effect last week.

Making a statement before parliament, health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said following available information, only 34 passengers tested positive for covid 19 in 5 days out of the 7,363 tested.

She now says effective 5th November 2021 travelers will not have to wait for their results but will be allowed to proceed to their homes and self-isolate

Meanwhile, the minister further says the ministry has come up with a new online registration and payment link which travelers are required to use before traveling to ease the process of testing and result collection upon arrival